Going into the 2024 offseason, Pete Carroll held the title for being the oldest coach in the NFL, but that won't be the case going forward after the Seahawks surprisingly decided to part ways with their longtime coach on Wednesday. The 72-year-old Carroll will now be moving to an advisory role in Seattle.

The fact that Carroll still held a head coaching job at his age was somewhat surprising and that's because it's not something you normally see in the NFL. Only five coaches in NFL history have coached a game after turning 70.

Of the 32 coaches who started the 2023 season, only six of the them were even older than 60.

Carroll coached for so long that he's now in the record book as one of the five oldest people to ever coach a game in NFL history. Carroll was 72 years and 114 days old on Jan. 7 when the Seahawks beat the Cardinals in their regular-season finale, which makes him the fourth-oldest coach ever.

Here's a look at how old the four oldest coaches were then they coached their final NFL game:

Romeo Crennel (Texans interim coach): 73 years, 199 days George Halas (Bears): 72-318 Marv Levy (Bills): 72-139 Pete Carroll (Seahawks): 72-114

With Carroll now retired, that means Bill Belichick will be taking over as the oldest coach in the NFL. The Patriots coach is 71 and will be turning 72 in April. If Belichick doesn't coach in 2024, which is a distinct possibility, then the title of oldest coach will go to Andy Reid.

With that in mind, here's a look at the current list of the oldest coaches in the NFL (We're only listing coaches who are at least 60).

Bill Belichick, 71 (Patriots) -- April 16, 1951 Andy Reid, 65 (Chiefs) -- March 19, 1958 John Harbaugh, 61 (Ravens) -- Sept. 23, 1962 Mike McCarthy, 60 (Cowboys) -- Nov. 10, 1963 Todd Bowles, 60 (Buccaneers) -- Nov. 18, 1963 Sean Payton, 60 (Broncos) -- Dec. 29, 1963

Belichick and Carroll are two of the only five coaches in NFL history who have coached a game after turning 70 and it's unlikely we'll see too many others join that club. Reid certainly has the best shot, but everyone else on this list would have to coach for another decade, which won't be an easy thing to do in an NFL that stands for Not For Long when you don't have continued success.