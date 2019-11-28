Race for No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft: Andy Dalton may help bring future successor to Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals probably don't mind having a two-game lead in the race to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. It is clear, however, that the Bengals are not interested in making history by becoming the third team to go 0-16. This week the Bengals, still in search of their first victory, announced that they are going back to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who was benched three weeks ago in favor of rookie Ryan Finley.

Dalton, in what many believe will be his final run as the Bengals' starter, will look to help Cincinnati win as many games as possible before his time in the Queen City is over. While Dalton gives the Bengals a greater chance at avoiding a winless record, Cincinnati is still in the driver's seat to land the first overall pick, as no other NFL team has fewer than two losses.

Here's a look at the current draft order, along with five games this weekend that could help determine the order at the top of the 2020 draft.

New York Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati (0-11)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

As stated above, the Bengals are still the clear front-runner to land the No. 1 overall pick. Expect the Bengals to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, an Ohio native who grew up in Athens before starting his college career up the road ta Ohio State. Burrow, who is in the midst of his second season as the Tigers' starting quarterback, is the front-runner to capture the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Through 11 games, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound signal caller has completed nearly 79 percent of his passes with 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He's also averaged nearly 365 passing yards per game while leading the Tigers to the No. 1 overall spot in the College Football Playoff standings.

Green Bay (8-3) at New York Giants (2-9)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

With Daniel Jones firmly entrenched as the Giants' starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, one would think that New York will likely field offers for the No. 2 overall pick if the Giants are still in this position at season's end. If not, the Giants may elect to use this pick on a receiver to help complement Jones and Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants may elect to pick between Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Jeudy has caught 66 passes for 933 yards and six touchdowns this season, while the 6-foo-2, 191-pound Lamb has pulled down 46 receptions for 999 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 21.7 yards per reception.

Washington (2-9) at Carolina (5-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

With Dwayne Haskins firmly in the fold, the Redskins are not going to spend a first round pick on a quarterback for a second straight year. That being said, it is reasonable to think the Redskins will draft an Ohio State player in the first round for a second straight year if they get the chance. Chase Young, the Buckeyes' talented edge rusher, has 16.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles despite missing two games earlier this season. In Ohio State's victory over Penn State last Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles while helping the Buckeyes remain undefeated and inside the College Football Playoff picture. Corner Jeff Okudah is also lurking as a potential top-five pick.

Philadelphia (5-6) at Miami (2-9)

1 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free)

While "Tank for Tua" may be a thing of the past, the Dolphins may land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when it's their turn to make a first round pick. While his recent hip injury will likely eliminate him from being the first overall pick, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported that Tagovailoa is still projected to be a first round pick in the draft. Given Rapoport's report and the Dolphins' current spot in the draft, the prospect of Tua landing in Miami is still a very likely scenario. That is, unless Miami would rather go with Oregon's Justin Herbert, who has completed over 68 percent of his passes this season with 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Either way, the Dolphins -- armed with three first round picks -- will be in position to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft if they choose.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at Denver (3-8)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Cornerback or offensive line appear to be the two positions the Broncos are most likely to address with their first round pick. In his most recent Mock Draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Broncos selecting Ohio State junior cornerback Jeff Okudah, while fellow CBS NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Denver spending their first round pick on Alabama junior lineman Alex Leatherwood. Both players would help fill key voids on the Broncos. While cornerback Chris Harris will be an unrestricted free agent, the addition of Leatherwood could help a Broncos offensive line that has already allowed 36 sacks this season.

Don't sleep on the Broncos going after a quarterback, as Denver may elect to go with Herbert or Tua assuming Burrow is selected with the first overall pick. Joe Flacco clearly isn't the longterm answer for Denver, while Brandon Allen, who has replaced Flacco in the starting lineup, also hasn't done much to render consideration for him being the Broncos' solution at quarterback moving forward in 2020. Drew Lock, a second-round pick in 2019, still lurks for the team as well, and he could capture the starting role moving forward with a strong December.