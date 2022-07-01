Over the past few weeks here at CBSSports.com, we've been ranking the top 10 players at each position group heading into the 2022 season. From quarterbacks to corners to receivers to running backs, we've been ranking everyone.

Of course, we didn't want to have all the fun, so we decided to let Darren Waller in on the action this week. During the most recent episode of the "All Things Covered" podcast, host Bryant McFadden asked the Raiders star to give his ranking of the top five tight ends in the NFL.

In news that probably won't surprise you, Waller put himself at the top of the list.

Here's a look at Waller's ranking:

1. Darren Waller, Raiders

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. George Kittle, 49ers

4. Kyle Pitts, Falcons

5. Mark Andrews, Ravens

To be honest, this actually seems like a pretty fair ranking. However, as with all things on the internet, you can't make everyone happy and there was at least one person out there who didn't approve of Waller's ranking and that person was Lamar Jackson.

After seeing the list, the Ravens quarterback seemed to take issue with the fact that Andrews was all the way down at No. 5.

Jackson might have a point here.

Andrews led all tight ends in receiving yards in 2021 (with 1,361) and he also tied for the most touchdowns with nine, so it's easy to see why Jackson thinks his tight end should be higher on the list. Jackson would probably approve of our ranking here at CBSSports.com where he recently rated Andrews as the third-best tight end behind Kelce and Kittle (Waller was ranked fourth on our list).

Ranking tight ends wasn't the only thing Waller did during his visit to the "All Things Covered" podcast. He also talked about his contract situation and how he handled all the trade rumors that came up earlier this offseason.

You can watch the full interview with Waller below, and if you do watch, make sure to subscribe to the "All Things Covered" YouTube page.