Puka Nacua's standout rookie season is now in the history books. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver broke the NFL records holder for most catches and receiving yards by a rookie, hitting 105 receptions for 1,481 yards on Sunday.

Going into the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nacua needed 29 yards receiving to break the rookie record of 1,473 yards set by Bill Groman on the Houston Oilers in 1960. Nacua had 1,445 receiving yards through Week 17.

Nacua tied the record, reaching 28 yards on Sunday with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter and did so in a big way, with a 19-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Carson Wentz.

Here is a look at the catch that tied the record:

And here's the reception that secured the yardage record:

Heading into this week, Nacua had 101 catches, needing just four receptions to break Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's rookie record of 104 receptions, set in 2021.

The 22-year-old was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, at No. 177 overall out of BYU. He was selected to the Pro Bowl this year. Nacua also holds the NFL record for most receptions in a game by a rookie, with 15.

The Rams punched their ticket to the playoffs, as the current No. 6 seed in the NFC. They entered their final game of the regular season at 9-7 and second in the NFC West.