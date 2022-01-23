The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope for revenge on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Tampa Bay (14-4) has not had much success against Los Angeles (13-5), winning just nine of 27 all-time matchups. The Rams beat the Bucs 34-24 in Week 3 this season and have won both previous meetings in the postseason. The teams battled in the 1979 and 1999 NFC Championship Games and now meet with a berth in that game on the line. There were a total of 25 points scored in those two playoff meetings, but there is expected to be more action in this one. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles 31-15 last Sunday, while the Rams routed the Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Rams picks, you need to check out the 2022 NFL Playoffs predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and Divisional Round betting lines for Rams vs. Buccaneers:

Rams vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -2.5

Rams vs. Buccaneers over-under: 48 points

Rams vs. Buccaneers money line: Los Angeles +130, Tampa Bay -150

LAR: Rams are 3-3 against the spread with the rest disadvantage since 2020

TB: Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS with the rest advantage over the past two years



Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 5-0 in the playoffs with quarterback Tom Brady calling the shots, and he is 14-2 all-time in divisional playoff games. He led the league's top passing offense (307.6 yards per game), and the Rams rank 21st against the pass (241.7). Brady threw for a season-high 432 yards in the Week 3 loss, and while his receiving corps has had injury issues, Mike Evans remains a threat. He caught 15 TDs from Brady this season. One of those was last week, when he had nine receptions for 117 yards. Brady threw for 271 and completed 78 percent of his throws (29 of 37).

The Bucs hope to have Leonard Fournette back from a hamstring injury, and he has averaged 104.9 total yards in seven career playoff games. Fellow backs Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn combined for 145 total yards last week. On defense, Shaquil Barrett (10 sacks) and Devin White (128 tackles, 3.5 sacks) are among numerous playmakers, and the unit had three takeaways last week. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared the NFL lead with 17 interceptions, with four returned for TDs.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is 8-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings, covering in five straight in Tampa. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp gave the Buccaneers plenty of trouble in a 34-24 win at SoFi Stadium in Week 3 this season. Stafford threw for 343 yards and tied a season-high with four TD passes, while Kupp had nine catches for 96 yards and two scores. Kupp has 29 receptions for 362 yards and three TDs in three career games against Tampa Bay. Cam Akers came back from injury last week and had 95 total yards.

The Buccaneers could be in trouble on offense, with several key pieces ailing. The offensive line could be an issue, with star tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen both nursing injuries. Being without wide receivers Chris Godwin (injury) and Antonio Brown (released) will put serious pressure on Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, and Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (four interceptions) will make him work for every catch.

How to make Rams vs. Buccaneers picks

