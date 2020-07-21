Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: Marcus Maye goes off on fans via Twitter ( 3:00 )

The New York Jets had an unconventional season highlighted by star quarterback Sam Darnold missing three games with mono. When the season concluded, they followed a model previously enacted by the Bills when they signed several veteran offensive linemen to supplement Darnold's protection quickly.

The franchise's expenditures were made possible by several starters playing on below market value contracts. CBS Sports examines the five best value contracts on New York's roster.

1.Chuma Edoga, offensive tackle

2020 salary cap hit: $891,750

Edoga has been regarded as an extremely gifted lineman dating back to his days at McEachern High School in Power Springs, Georgia. Questions about his work ethic have followed him from his days there. Fans would not have recognized those complaints last season as Edoga played solid football and helped solidify one side of their offensive line. His play even inspired them to give him a try out at left tackle. The price of $900,000 is a small price to pay for a starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

2. Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle

2020 salary cap hit: $3,353,827

Becton was drafted with high expectations. Private offensive line coach Duke Manyweather told CBS Sports that the Louisville product has Pro Football Hall of Fame potential. A talent upgrade was desperately needed on the left side so it is difficult to imagine there being an open competition for that role. His addition allows head coach Adam Gase to move Edoga back to right tackle. Becton will likely be asked to start from Day One. He had the benefit of playing on the left side for the Cardinals so the transition should be fairly smooth. The cost of $4 million is menial compared to some of the hefty contracts doled out to free agents this offseason.

3. Jordan Jenkins, edge rusher

2020 salary cap hit: $3,937,500

There was some uncertainty about whether or not Jenkins would return for the coming season. He settled for a rather inexpensive deal coming off two seasons in which he produced a total of 15 sacks. New York desperately needs to improve its pass rush so they could ill afford to lose the Georgia product.

Jabari Zuniga was drafted to potentially supply some pass rush assistance after his former teammate, Jachai Polite, failed to do so the prior year. Polite was one of the rare former third-round picks to be cut before his first regular season.

4. Denzel Mims, wide receiver

2020 salary cap hit: $987,946

Mims has yet to play a down of NFL football so nobody knows whether or not he will live up to the expectations placed upon his shoulders. The depth chart makes it clear that he will be given every opportunity to start and succeed with this football team. Jamison Crowder is the only proven commodity in the receiver unit. Josh Doctson and Breshad Perriman entered the league as first-round selections saddled with unrivaled talent but their production as professionals has left a lot to be desired.

The team does not have a reliable tight end option to lighten the load either. Beyond Crowder, their second-most dependable receiver is probably running back Le'Veon Bell.

5. Marcus Maye, safety

2020 salary cap hit: $2,085,378

Maye is entering his third season as a starter in New York. The Florida product has started alongside Jamal Adams since their rookie campaigns in 2017. It feels as though 2020 may be their last season together though. Adams has had his own issues with the team and Maye's potential replacement -- California safety Ashtyn Davis -- may have been drafted in April. Maye is entering the final year of his contract whereas Adams still has a fifth-year option to play out. Maye is not expected to be dethroned as the starter this coming season. He recorded 65 tackles, one interception and seven pass deflections a year ago.