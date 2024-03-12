One year after reportedly attempting to acquire him via trade, the Baltimore Ravens have finally secured Derrick Henry, according to ESPN and NFL Media, agreeing to terms Tuesday on a two-year deal with the former Tennessee Titans star.

The 30-year-old Henry gets $16 million, per ESPN, though he can earn a maximum of $20 million over the two-year deal due to incentives. The contract, which has since been confirmed by CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, includes $9 million fully guaranteed in 2024, keeping the Pro Bowler one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Henry has acknowledged the deal on X (formerly Twitter), saluting "Flock Nation" after agreeing to terms.

New Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey suggested during the 2023 season that Baltimore came close to landing Henry at the trade deadline, and now the team-up is a reality. Henry's arrival comes a day after former Ravens veteran Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, while former starter J.K. Dobbins also remains a free agent.

While Henry is aging and boasts a heavy career workload, with more than 2,000 carries already under his belt, the two-time All-Pro has remained one of the NFL's steadiest ball-carriers in recent years, topping 1,000 rushing yards in five of his last six years. The supersized former Offensive Player of the Year has never averaged fewer than 4.2 yards per carry, and he also led the NFL in yards after contact in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Now, he'll pair with dynamic dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson to help headline the Ravens offense. Averaging $8 million per year on his new deal, Henry will rank seventh among annual running back earners, next to fellow 2024 free agents D'Andre Swift and Tony Pollard, who each joined new teams this week.