Michael Thomas was taken away by police on Friday afternoon after the Saints wide receiver got into an altercation with a contractor in his neighborhood, according to WDSU in New Orleans. It is unclear if Thomas was arrested, but the Saints did confirm that they were aware of the situation and were gathering further information.

Luis Cifuentes, the contractor that got into the altercation with Thomas, told WDSU that at roughly 5:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Thomas threw two bricks at his truck and pushed him over.

Cifuentes has been working as the project manager for a home being built near Thomas' residence. He notes that the issues with the former Offensive Player of the Year began two weeks ago when he says Thomas became upset that the construction crew was parking their cars on the street. Cifuentes said that at one point Thomas even told him if the cars weren't moved his vehicle would get a "brick or a bullet."

Things came to a head Friday when Thomas allegedly threw the bricks and pushed Cifuentes over.

"He drives up, and I see him get out, and I was like, 'I don't know what he's doing, I'm just worried about my job site,' and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car, and the guys are like, 'hey, man your truck, your truck!' 'Oh, dude, he's actually doing something,' so, I grab my phone and I start recording him, and he grabbed my phone and grabbed and pushed me," Cifuentes said, via WDSU.com.

At that point, Cifuentes and neighbors said that Thomas was placed in a police car and driven away.

"I told him, I was like, 'man, listen, I cheered for you every Sunday, I never once thought I would have an issue like this with you.' So, now we're here," Cifuentes said.

Thomas and the Saints travel to Minnesota this weekend to face the Vikings during Sunday's Week 10 slate.