Saquon Barkley gives tickets to the young fan denied an autograph by DeMarcus Lawrence for wearing a Giants jersey

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is giving tickets to the young fan who was denied an autograph by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence last week.

Kamil Bautista, 11, was wearing a Barkley jersey when he walked up to Lawrence after the Cowboys beat the Giants in New Jersey for the season opener, asking the Cowboys player to sign memorabilia. After seeing the kid in the opposing jersey, Lawrence shook his head and said, "Get the right jersey, son."

Bautista may not have gotten an autograph that day, but he is getting something even better. Barkley reached out to the fan's family and offered them tickets to the Giants game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 10. According to TMZ, Barkley will fly the family out and give them a meet-and-greet as well as the full VIP treatment.

After the video went viral, Lawrence initially defended himself on Twitter, but then apologized for the situation.

"It hurt. That ain't me. If I need to be me 24/7 to have my persona on the field and off the field, trust me, I would love to take it all back," he said, per NJ.com. "I can't have my persona on the field and off the field ... Sometimes, I can't click it off fast enough. I ain't even get one hit on Saquon Barkley in the game, so seeing that jersey, I kinda wanted to give him a little tackle."

He went on to say not everyone understands his sense of humor and that he wish he handled it differently.

"How the fans are attacking me, their situation, I mean, I could have worded it differently," he said, per NJ.com. "I really didn't see the kid to be honest with you, but once I did, I'm like, 'Oh man, yeah, you've got to get yourself a new jersey.' Not everybody understands my sense of humor or who I am as a man. It will be all right."