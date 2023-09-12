The Seattle Seahawks suffered more than one loss on Sunday, as starting left tackle Charles Cross and starting right tackle Abraham Lucas left with injuries during the 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Cross suffered a turf toe injury, which could require him to miss some time, so Seattle is adding a big-name veteran to fill the hole.

The Seahawks are signing veteran left tackle Jason Peters, according to his agent. The signing comes after Peters visited with the team, which apparently went well. Peters will most likely land on Seattle's practice squad, per ESPN.

Peters, who turned 41 in January, would become the oldest player in the league if/when he gets added to the active roster, putting him ahead of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Dec. 2, 1983), Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis, 39 (May 19, 1984) and Cardinals kicker Matt Prater, 39 (August 10, 1984).

Peters is a six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler. After going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004, he caught on with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for three draft picks, including a first-rounder, in 2009. Peters then played 11 seasons for the Eagles, and won Super Bowl LII.

Peters left Philly following the 2020 season. He played 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021, and 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Peters played snaps at left tackle, left guard and right tackle for Dallas.