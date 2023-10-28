The Cleveland Browns (4-2) hit the road in NFL Week 8 and travel to the West Coast to take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) on Sunday. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff races in their respective conferences and are coming off Week 7 wins. The Browns needed a touchdown in the final minute to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-38, while the Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-10 to notch a valuable division win. The Seahawks are 4-2, while the Browns are 3-3 against the spread this season. PJ Walker will start for Cleveland at quarterback in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (shoulder).

Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.



Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3.5

Browns vs. Seahawks over/under: 37.5 points

Browns vs. Seahawks money line: Browns +160, Seahawks -190

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns have arguably the best defense in the NFL in 2023. The lead the league in total defense (243 yards per game) and passing defense (149.2 yards per game), and rank 7th in rushing defense (93.8 yards per game). Defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the current betting favorites to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and enters this matchup with 7.5 sacks and three forces fumbles.

The Browns have been hit hard by injuries on the offensive side of the ball, but they continue to have one of the league's most physical offensive lines. Through six games, the Browns have rushed for 885 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are incredibly difficult to defeat at Lumen Field. Seattle is balanced on both sides of the ball with explosive playmakers all over the field. Offensively, Geno Smith leads the way and enters this game completing 68.6% of his pass attempts for 1,391 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Smith has a plethora of targets at his disposal. Wide receivers DK Metcalf (22 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs), Tyler Lockett (27 catches, 289 yards, 2 TDs), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20 catches, 173, 1 TD) combine to give Seattle one of the best groups of pass catchers in the NFL. Running back Kenneth Walker III (450 yards, 6 TDs) is also playing at Pro Bowl level.

