The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have one of their best defenders when they take the field on Thursday night. The Steelers ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin couldn't provide a time frame on Fitzpatrick returning, but said "it's safe to say" he won't be available on a short week.

Fitzpatrick left Pittsburgh's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after having played just eight snaps. He was replaced in the lineup by Damontae Kazee, who took the majority of the safety snaps alongside Keanu Neal. The three-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro had played 99% of the Steelers' defensive snaps when healthy in each of his four-plus seasons with the team.

The Steelers have been unusually vulnerable to deep passes so far this season, and they could be even more so with Fitzpatrick out of the lineup. Through seven games, they have allowed the NFL's fourth-most completions or 20 yards or more (28), according to Tru Media.

Against rookie Titans quarterback Will Levis, that could present an issue. Levis threw three touchdown passes of at least 33 yards during his NFL debut on Sunday. Fitzpatrick has long been considered one of the NFL's best center-field safeties, though he had also spent more time in the slot this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 118 snaps he's taken in the slot so far this year are the most time he's spent there since his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee's passing attack hadn't been overly explosive prior to Sunday, though, and Levis will be making his second career start on a short week against a defense that has typically been quite good. Even without Fitzpatrick, they should be able to provide a tough test for the rookie.