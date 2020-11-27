For a second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers prepared for a game that did not take place at the previously scheduled time. Last month, the Steelers saw their Week 8 bye disappear after the NFL adjusted their schedule following the Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of receiving a mid-season bye, Pittsburgh instead received a Week 4 bye before facing the Titans in Week 7. The Steelers then had to face a Ravens team that was coming off a bye week after both teams were initially slated to play each other in Week 7.

While their schedule underwent changes, one thing that did not change was Pittsburgh's success on the field, as the Steelers are currently 10-0 and off to the best start in franchise history. Pittsburgh, after a 27-3 win over the Jaguars in Week 11, were hoping to defeat the Ravens on Thanksgiving Day then get 10 days off before hosting the suddenly surging Washington Football Team in Week 13.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, the Ravens' current rash of positive COVID-19 cases forced the NFL to postpone Thursday night's game to Sunday afternoon, a decision that was made prior to Thursday night's news of Lamar Jackson and several more Ravens testing positive for COVID-19. Baltimore will not be able to meet as a team until Monday in a best-case scenario. All things considered, it appears inevitable that Sunday's game will either be rescheduled or canceled, a situation that is not sitting well with the Steelers and their fan base.

The Steelers and their fans' frustrations are understandable. Pittsburgh seamlessly navigated through its first schedule shift and, despite not having a weekend off in seven weeks, is relatively healthy heading into December. At 10-0, the Steelers currently have a one-game lead over the Chiefs for the race to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. Pittsburgh appeared to be on its way to at least maintaining its lead over Kansas City by defeating a Ravens team that is reeling after losing three of its last four games. A win over the Ravens would have not only inched the Steelers closer to the No. 1 seed, it would have also put the Ravens at 6-5 and on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. A win also would have increased Pittsburgh's AFC North lead over the Browns, as the Steelers are closing in on their first division crown since 2017.

If the NFL does cancel the Ravens-Steelers game, it would strengthen the possibility of an expanded 16-team playoff format, something that the NFL competition committee recently discussed in the event of canceled games. That would certainly be a good thing for the Ravens, who would be the eighth and final AFC playoff team if the postseason started today. Baltimore, if the playoffs started today, would face the Steelers, as a bye for the No. 1 seed would be eliminated in a 16-team playoff format. And while a canceled game would benefit Baltimore significantly more than Pittsburgh, the fact that players on both sides would not receive a game check is something that both sides surely would not be happy about.

Given the NFL's existing COVID-19 protocols, postponing the Ravens-Steelers game was the only move the league could make. Ravens players were still testing positive as of Thursday night, the same time they were initially supposed to be on the field in Pittsburgh. That may have led to positive cases for the Steelers, which could have put them in the same position as Baltimore heading into their next game against Washington. Beating the Ravens would have been the short-term win, but in the end, it could have led to more issues for the Steelers down the road.

While rescheduling the game was the right move, what should the NFL do moving forward? As reported last month, the NFL is considering adding an 18th week to the schedule in order to play games that were previously postponed due to COVID-19. The NFL, as alluded to above, has also discussed the possibility of a 16-team playoff format. At this point, the Ravens-Steelers game would be the only game that would take place in Week 18, which means that most of the playoff field would essentially receive a bye week before the start of the postseason. Given that you could have a scenario play out where the No. 1 would have to play in Week 18 before hosting the No. 8 seed the following week, an 18th week, at this point in time, does not make much sense.

If the NFL deems that the Ravens' COVID-19 situation makes playing the game untenable, the league should postpone the game and begin investigating the Ravens' current outbreak. If it turns out that the Ravens' outbreak is correlated to the team's recent discipline of a staff member, the game should at that point be canceled. Baltimore at point would likely be fined, with the fine exceeding the total recently given to the Raiders, who have been multiple offenders of the league's COVID-19 policies. The league could use that money to compensate Steelers players who would have lost their game checks if this game is indeed canceled.

Furthermore, it would make sense for the league to make a formal announcement on whether or not there will be an 18th week as well as an expanded playoff format. At this point, the Ravens-Steelers game would be the only game that would have to be played in Week 18, so it doesn't make much sense to add an extra week at this point in time. It does make sense, however, to announce a playoff extension that would allow leniency as it relates to the regular season schedule moving forward.

It's not a perfect solution, but it's safe to say that Steelers players and fans would be OK with this scenario playing out. While extending the playoff field would eliminate a possible playoff bye, Pittsburgh would receive a week off now before playing its final five regular season games. The Steelers would also keep their lead over the Chiefs in the AFC as well as in the North without having to play this week. And while the No. 1 seed would lose some significance without a bye week at state, the top seed still has home field advantage throughout the playoffs, an advantage that is certainly worth trying to obtain.

This scenario may also lead to the Steelers playing the Ravens again in 2020, but instead of that game taking place on Thanksgiving, it would take place in the first round of the playoffs. And while some fans may not like the prospect of having to face the Ravens in the playoffs, rest assured that the Steelers, based on their current frustration, would surely relish the chance to start their 2020 playoff run by ending Baltimore's.