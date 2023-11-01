The same things that helped Jaylen Warren make the Steelers' roster are the things that are now costing him money. Pittsburgh's second-year running back is known for his toughness and physical style of play, among other traits. But those attributes contributed to him being docked nearly $97,000 on two separate fines handed down by the NFL this season.

T.J. Watt, the Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker, advocated for his teammate while being critical of the league's punishment of him.

"I think it's extremely egregious the amount of money a guy like that that's being fined," Watt said, via ESPN. "It's ridiculous."

The first fine was for Warren's hit against Browns safety Juan Thornhill II in Week 2. The second fine was $48,556 for a block Warren made against Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht in Week 7.

"Yeah, I don't know what I'm supposed to do," Warren said regarding the fines, via Steelers Now. "I don't know how I'm supposed to hit dudes are like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can't stand my ground and punch them. They'll run me over."

Warren, who said that he will appeal his latest fine, was able to get his first fine reduced from $48,333 to $39,000. He is currently slated to lose about 10% of his 2023 salary to fines.

"It's so much money," Warren said. "That's money I could give my family."

It hasn't been a great few seasons as far as the Steelers and the league office. Pittsburgh currently leads the NFL in fines after also doing so during the 2022 season.