The Pittsburgh Steelers are shopping veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. Ingram, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in July, was inactive for Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Browns with a groin injury.

Ingram has reportedly expressed displeasure over his lack of playing time. The four-time Pro Bowler played in 26% of the Steelers' defensive snaps during Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over the Seahawks. After starting and playing in each of the Steelers' defensive snaps during Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to the Bengals, Ingram played in 49% and 60% of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in its next two games. Ingram is playing behind starters T.J. Watt and second-year linebacker Alex Highsmith.

"He doesn't want to be here," Kinkhabwala said of Ingram, via 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi. "He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith."

Ingram has one sack and 10 tackles in six games this season. Highsmith, who missed Pittsburgh's Week 3 loss to the Bengals with a groin injury, had 1.5 sacks in Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over Seattle. He had four tackles in Sunday's win over the Browns. With Ingram inactive, second-year pass rusher Derrek Tuszka received five snaps in relief duty.

Possible trade destinations for Ingram include the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Cowboys, and Chiefs. Tampa Bay is currently tied for 21st in the NFL in sacks, while Seattle and Dallas are tied for 26th in the league in sacks. The Chiefs are currently last in the NFL in sacks entering Monday night's game against the New York Giants.