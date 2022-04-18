Stephon Gilmore has made a decision on where his next NFL home will be. Remaining one of the top free agents still available ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the two-time All-Pro cornerback fielded calls from several teams -- including major interest from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams -- before visiting with the Indianapolis Colts last week. That visit went very well, to say the least, as Gilmore has now officially signed with a new deal that was agreed upon over the weekend, the team announced on Monday.

It's one that will put him in a Colts uniform for 2022 and beyond, per CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson.

Team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard have reportedly structured the deal as a two-year commitment that will pay the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year upwards of $23 million with $14 million guaranteed, per ESPN. Gilmore is expected to immediately make a massive impact in the Colts secondary, aided by the signing of Rodney McLeod only days ago.

He also instantly becomes the next headline name to join the team, behind only former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, whom the Colts acquired in March via trade with the Atlanta Falcons to replace a now traded Carson Wentz -- who lasted only one season before being shipped away to the Washington Commanders.

As for Gilmore, not only did he choose the Colts but, in doing so, waved off the Rams, Raiders, Bills and Eagles -- per Anderson -- to make the deal a reality for head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

"Smh," wrote All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, via Twitter, following the news.

Gilmore began his career in the NFL as the 10th-overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but truly made a name for himself after joining the New England Patriots following the conclusion of his rookie contract. It was with the latter that he ascended to being arguably the best cornerback in the NFL at the time, earning his first-ever Super Bowl ring along a list of other honors that included three of his five Pro Bowl nods. Things went south in New England as contract disputes took hold in the relationship, and Gilmore was eventually traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, where he'd earn the fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

Gilmore returned from injury last season to grab two interceptions in three starts (allowing just 155 yards in coverage), and the Colts are presumably now much improved when considering he's readying to take the field alongside phenom linebacker Darius Leonard and Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore.