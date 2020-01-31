Super Bowl 2020 props, picks: Best bets involving Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and more key players

The Super Bowl is on Sunday. It's the biggest sporting event in the United States, and maybe the world save for the World Cup. We must treat it as such, and there's no way to do that better than betting on damn near everything.

I've already shared my picks for the spread, the total, as well as a player prop I like. Well, that's just not enough. I'm back with five more Super Bowl props I like, and I'm not talking about betting on a coin flip or Gatorade colors. I'm talking about the props that will be settled on the field that come with real analysis behind them! Well, at least analysis as far as I'm able to provide it.

All props are via William Hill, and all are winners. Unless they aren't, but if they don't hit, it was the players' fault, not mine.

1. Patrick Mahomes: Under 29.5 rushing yards -110

Patrick Mahomes has now played in 35 games as an NFL quarterback. In those 35 games, he has rushed for a grand total of 625 yards, or an average of 17.9 yards per game. Of those 35 career games, only seven have seen him rush for 30 yards or more.

So why is this total set at 29.5 for the Super Bowl? Well, it's because two of those seven games have been the last two games he's played against Houston and Tennessee. Mahomes has rushed for 53 yards in each of Kansas City's two playoff games, and recency bias is a helluva drug. It's caused a total that should be much lower than 29.5 yards to be pushed this high, and that's something we can all take advantage of.

Another factor is that, according to Sports Info Solutions, the 49ers defense is allowing an average of 31.25 rushing yards to quarterbacks per game. That's more than any other team in the NFL. Some of this is due to QBs running for their lives from the San Francisco pass rush, but the total is a bit misleading. San Francisco has surrendered 375 rushing yards to QBs this season, but 284 of those yards came in five games against Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. Lamar rushed for 101 yards himself.

Mahomes is capable of running more than he does, but he's not a scrambler by nature. It's possible he breaks off a long run as he did against the Titans, but it's more likely he'll be escaping the pocket to buy his receivers time to get open, not run.

2. Sammy Watkins: Under 67.5 receiving yards -110

Again, recency bias is a helluva drug. Sammy Watkins has played 16 games this season, and in those 16 games, he's had 68 receiving yards or more in three of them. But, like Mahomes, two of them have been the playoff games.

Well, this isn't the matchup for Watkins to have a big day. San Francisco plays a lot of zone coverage, which doesn't work well for a player like Watkins trying to land big plays. According to Sports Info Solutions, against zone coverages Watkins has caught 30 passes on the season. That's third on the team behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs typically use Watkins against zones to stretch them out and create room underneath for Kelce or Hill. He may break free deep, or there could be a bust in coverage, but I'd bet against a big day for Watkins before betting on one.

3. Travis Kelce: Over 6.5 receptions -130

But you should definitely bet on Kelce! As I mentioned above, Kelce leads the Chiefs in receptions against zone coverage, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Kelce doesn't just lead the team, he leads it by a wide margin. He's had 75 targets against zone defenses, which is 23 more than the next closest Chief (Watkins). He has 57 receptions among those 75 targets, and the 57 catches are 24 more than the next closest Chief (Tyreek Hill).

The Chiefs' plan against the kind of zone defenses the 49ers utilize the most often is to stretch the coverage vertically and allow a master at finding space and mismatches like Kelce to find the soft spots underneath. This will be the gameplan on Sunday as well, and I expect Kelce to be a target-hog.

4. Emmanuel Sanders: Over 4 receptions +100

Taking advantage or more recency bias! After joining San Francisco, Sanders averaged 5.3 targets and 3.6 receptions per game in the regular season. In his 10 games, he caught at least four passes in four games. In the playoffs, though, Sanders has caught only two passes on three targets in two games, but that's more due to the fact that San Francisco hasn't thrown the ball in the playoffs. Seriously, through two games, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown 27 passes. Well, that's not going to be the case against a Kansas City team that will score points.

Plus, while it wasn't in a 49ers uniform, Sanders has already faced Kansas City this season. In that game, he caught five passes on six targets. Furthermore, Sanders has faced Kansas City a lot in his career since he spent so much time with the Broncos. In his 11 games against the Chiefs, Sanders is averaging 7.2 targets and 4.4 receptions per game. At even odds, this prop is too juicy to pass up.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo: Under 1.5 passing TDs +110

As mentioned above, Garoppolo hasn't been asked to throw often this postseason, but that will have to change against a potent Kansas City attack. Still, while I expect Jimmy G to drop back and throw far more often in this game than the last two, I'm not sure how successful he'll be. Kansas City plays with five or more defensive backs on the field than any other defense in the NFL. The Chiefs are willing to sacrifice stopping the run to slow down passing attacks, and they play more zone than man. Garoppolo's numbers overall this season haven't been amazing to begin with, but they're slightly worse against the kind of schemes Kansas City utilizes. As a result, seeing the +110 juice on the under here, I think there's a lot of value to be had taking this prop.