Andy Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and has proven that he is one of the best head coaches in the league. He is clearly knowledgable when it comes to all things football, but how is he when it comes to Taylor Swift's discography?

Reid is far less educated on Swift songs than he is on the play sheet.

Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the two have gained international attention, brought more eyes to NFL games and have been the topic of many questions during these two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Reid has actually known Swift longer than Kelce has known her and has been supportive of the relationship since Day 1. While he likes Swift as a person, her music is not what is playing in his headphones during his downtime.

When asked what his favorite Swift song is, Reid gave an honest answer, saying, "Ya know what, I have no idea about the Taylor Swift songs. I like Taylor Swift because I've known her a long time … but that's not my genre."

He said the Oak Ridge Boys and Kenny Chesney are more his style.

If Reid is looking for a Swift song more along the lines of that genre, she does have a collaboration with one of his favorite artists. Swift and Chesney collaborated on a song before. Their live rendition of "Big Star" was featured on his tour album "Live in No Shoes Nation."

Even if Swift is not his top album on his end of the year music wrapped, Reid is still a supporter of the singer and her relationship with his star player.

"Listen, it's a tribute to how she's handled it, how Kelce has handled it. It hasn't been a distraction, so there haven't been any problems with it," Reid said. "She's a good girl ... She loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce. So I'm happy for both of them."

Swift is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.