The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated when superstar singer Taylor Swift is in attendance, so it is no wonder head coach Andy Reid is fine with her sticking around as long as she wants. Not to mention, tight end Travis Kelce is having some of his best games while the 12-time Grammy winner is cheering him on from the suite.

In the Chiefs' 31-17 win, Kelce had 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, as Swift, dressed in a Chiefs sweatshirt, cheered him on. After the game, Reid commented on how his top pass catcher keeps improving, joking that it has to do with the Taylor Swift effect.

"Kelce keeps getting better with time, Taylor can stay around all she wants," the Super Bowl winning head coach said, getting laughs from the media.

His big game on National Tight Ends Day marked Kelce's fifth game with 150+ receiving yards, joining Shannon Sharpe as the only tight ends with such games by a tight end.

At one point during the CBS broadcast, a graphic showed that at the time, Kelce averaged 99.0 yards per game with Swift in attendance, a number that would go up as the day went on, and 46.5 yards per game this season when she is not rooting for him live.

Reid has previously spoken about Swift and had even met her and her father in the past.

"I knew her from Philadelphia," Reid said. "Her dad is a big NFL fan. I had met her when she was real young and her dad. I joked about setting Kelce up, but, you know, but I'm just saying."

He had all positive things to say about the singer, adding, "She's into it and we're glad she's here."

In September, Reid took credit for the romance, saying, "I set them up."

Swift has attended five games in 2023 and has now hit every network (CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and Amazon). The Chiefs' next game, and next chance to see the Era's Tour singer, is Oct. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Denver Broncos. Swift has already attended a Chiefs-Broncos AFC West matchup, but it was at Arrowhead Stadium.