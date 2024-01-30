As great as Alabama has been on the gridiron, a Crimson Tide player has never scored a point in the Super Bowl, as confirmed by CBS Sports Research. The drought will continue this year, as there are no Alabama players on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Alabama is not one of the 143 colleges that have had a player score a Super Bowl point. Miami leads the way with 84 players. Former Washington kicker Curt Knight put the Coast Guard on that list with his extra point in Super Bowl VII.

The fact that no Alabama player has scored a Super Bowl point is nothing short of mind-boggling. Very few schools have enjoyed the success that Alabama has over the Super Bowl era, especially during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa. A whopping 35 players who played for Saban at Alabama took part in the 2023 playoffs.

You might be asking, didn't Jalen Hurts run for three touchdowns in last year's Super Bowl? He did, but because he finished his career at Oklahoma, Hurts doesn't count an an Alabama alum.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the first three Super Bowl MVPs hailed from Alabama. Bart Starr led the Packers to the wins in the first two Super Bowls. Joe Namath followed suit by leading the greatest upset in NFL history in Super Bowl III. But neither player physically scored a point in those games.

In January 1977, former Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler became the third Alabama quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl win. He threw a touchdown pass, but he didn't run for one, thus continuing the scoring drought.

While the streak will continue this year, there's a good chance that Alabama will have a player score the school's first Super Bowl point sometime soon. Almost 60 former Alabama players started the 2023 season on an active roster, and that number will likely increase for the 2024 season.