Nick Saban has made a profound impact on college football. The Alabama coaching legend, who retired Wednesday after winning seven national championships -- one at LSU (2003) and six at Alabama (2009, 2011-12, 2015, 2017, 2020) -- has had a big impact on the NFL, too.

A whopping 35 players who played for Saban at Alabama will suit up when the 2024 NFL playoffs begin this weekend. All but two of the league's 14 playoff teams have at least one player who played at Alabama. This is just another example of the impact Saban, 72, has had on the NFL. Saban, after all, had 49 of his former players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the most by any coach in the common draft era.

Below is a team-by-team look at Alabama players who played under Saban that will take part in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

CB Trevon Diggs

RB Kenyan Drake

DT Isaiah Buggs

TE Cameron Latu

The reason why many of Saban's players have had success in the NFL is simple: They possess the desire and willingness to work hard and to go above and beyond what is expected -- instilled by Saban himself.

An example of this occurred during the Steelers' 2022 training camp, when Najee Harris and Minkah Fitzpatrick were seen getting in extra work after an afternoon practice.

Many former Alabama players also possess a team-first attitude, which is becoming more and more rare in today's climate. That's why it should come as no surprise that so many of Saban's former players are still playing.