With the start of free agency coming up on March 15, the Packers don't have much time left to figure out what they're going to do with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback has yet to make a decision on whether he's going to play in 2023, but if he does decide to stick around for another season, Green Bay will then have to decide if it wants to keep him or try to trade him.

When it comes to those two options, the choice is easy, according to Joe Theismann. During an interview on CBS Sports Radio's "Reiter Than You," the Super Bowl-winning quarterback said that the best move for both Rodgers and the Packers is for the quarterback to stay in Green Bay for at least one more season.

"I think that the best move for him is to stay in Green Bay, one more year," Theismann said. "The reason why is, there were a lot of things early on on that football team that they needed to develop and move forward, they got down to the last game of the season, had a chance to make the playoffs, they'll be a better football team this year."

According to Theismann, the other reason it makes sense for Rodgers to stay in Green Bay is because he already knows the system. If the four-time MVP gets traded, he'll have to start over from scratch learning a new system, which he might not want to do at 39 years old.



"If Aaron Rodgers goes to another football team -- unless it's a team that has a coach that is the same system that he has and there are maybe 2 or 3 [of those] -- is he going to go to OTAs, is he going to go to minicamp, is he going to show up in the offseason and take his time to learn a new system? My bet is no," Theismann said. "He's going to be playing golf, he's going to hang out. He's earned that right. It's not a question of money, the fact that he was able to get it, good for him. The right place for him is right back in Green Bay. It's good for him, it's good for the Packers."

Theismann, who led Washington to a 27-17 win over the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII, also added that he has a personal stake in what happens.

"As a Packer owner, I own a share ... that's where I think he should be," the longtime NFL quarterback said.

Right now, no one seems to have any idea what's going to happen. There have been reports over the past month that the Packers want to move on, but there have also been reports suggesting the Packers would like Rodgers back as long as he's all in.

To make matters more confusing, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn't clear up the situation at all when he was asked about Rodgers at the combine on Tuesday.

"He's a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table," Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. "We need to have those conversations. We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for him so we'll get to that coming up."

As Gutekunst said, the Packers want to do what's best for both parties and according to Theismann, the best move for both would be to bring Rodgers back for another year.