After just one season in Nashville, Robert Woods is headed to Houston. The veteran receiver, who was released by the Titans late last month, has signed a two-year, $15.25 million deal with $10 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

Last offseason, Woods was traded from the Rams to the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He caught 53 of 91 targets for 527 yards and two touchdowns during his only season with the Titans, who finished the year with a disappointing 8-9 record.

A second-round pick back in 2013, Woods enjoyed four solid years in Buffalo before joining the Rams as a free agent in 2017. He gained a career-high 1,218 yards in 2018 while helping Los Angeles capture an NFC title. Woods followed that season up with another 1,000-yard campaign in 2019.

Woods finished 66 yards short of a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2020. He was off to another strong start in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury after nine games. Despite Woods' injury, the Rams won the Super Bowl that season after signing Odell Beckham Jr., who caught a touchdown during Los Angeles' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The 30-year-old wideout will likely play with a rookie quarterback in Houston. Currently the owners of the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans are expected to select either former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or former Ohio State passer C.J. Stroud.

Houston's offense also features fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, John Metchie III, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans are ushering in a new era after hiring former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new coach earlier this offseason.