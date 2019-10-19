Texans vs. Colts odds line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions, best bets from proven computer model

An AFC South battle is on tap between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Houston is 4-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Houston and Indianapolis have both performed well against the spread, with Houston at 4-2 and Indianapolis at 3-1-1. Both teams won at Kansas City in their last game. Indianapolis is favored by one in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47. Before entering any Texans vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated an against the spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows Colts didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Kansas City two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack was one of the most active players for the squad, as he picked up 132 yards on the ground on 29 carries. The Colts enjoyed a bye last week.

Meanwhile, the Texans were able to grind out a win over Kansas City last week, winning 31-24. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (23) and coasted for the victory. Texans running back Carlos Hyde had 26 carries for 116 yards, both season-highs. He also scored his third touchdown of the season.

Indianapolis enters Sunday's contest with 142 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth-best in the league. Houston has displayed offensive firepower of its own, as it comes into the game boasting the third-most touchdowns in the league at 20.

So who wins Texans vs. Colts? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.