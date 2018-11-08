Thousand Oaks shooting: Rams, Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Chargers offer condolences, support

The Los Angeles community is reeling after a gunman killed 12 people in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday night after opening fire at a crowded country and western bar. Condolences have poured in from all angles, and Los Angeles teams and athletes have released statements and tweeted about the shooting.

One of those teams is the Los Angeles Rams, who said on Thursday morning: "The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the the victims, their families and our entire community."

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/sFBBsOsKWW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018

Several Rams players also tweeted their reactions, including Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker and Cooper Kupp.

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers also made a statement on the shooting, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims, families and those affected by the terrible tragedy last night in Thousand Oaks, CA."

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims, families and those affected by the terrible tragedy last night in Thousand Oaks, CA. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers offered up a statement of their own.

Backup quarterback Cardale Jones had a simple message to offer:

Waking up to evil & hate sucks! Praying for the families effected by the shooting in Thousand Oaks this morning. — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 8, 2018

And the Los Angeles Kings chimed in, saying: "The entire LA Kings organization is deeply shaken by this senseless and horrific act on one of our local communities. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish all the people of Thousands Oaks strength and peace and we share in their sadness and grief."

The entire LA Kings organization is deeply shaken by this senseless and horrific act on one of our local communities. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish all the people of Thousands Oaks strength and peace and we share in their sadness and grief. — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers chimed in Thursday morning as well.

Our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks last night. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 8, 2018

Expect to see continued shows of support from the Rams, Chargers, Lakers and Kings as their seasons progress. For more on this developing story, follow along with updates from CBS News.