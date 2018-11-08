Thousand Oaks shooting: Rams, Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Chargers offer condolences, support
Teams and athletes in Los Angeles are heartbroken following a mass shooting at a crowded dance hall and bar
The Los Angeles community is reeling after a gunman killed 12 people in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday night after opening fire at a crowded country and western bar. Condolences have poured in from all angles, and Los Angeles teams and athletes have released statements and tweeted about the shooting.
One of those teams is the Los Angeles Rams, who said on Thursday morning: "The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the the victims, their families and our entire community."
Several Rams players also tweeted their reactions, including Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth, Johnny Hekker and Cooper Kupp.
The Los Angeles Lakers also made a statement on the shooting, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims, families and those affected by the terrible tragedy last night in Thousand Oaks, CA."
The Los Angeles Chargers offered up a statement of their own.
Backup quarterback Cardale Jones had a simple message to offer:
And the Los Angeles Kings chimed in, saying: "The entire LA Kings organization is deeply shaken by this senseless and horrific act on one of our local communities. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We wish all the people of Thousands Oaks strength and peace and we share in their sadness and grief."
The Los Angeles Dodgers chimed in Thursday morning as well.
Expect to see continued shows of support from the Rams, Chargers, Lakers and Kings as their seasons progress. For more on this developing story, follow along with updates from CBS News.
