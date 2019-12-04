Thursday Night Football odds: Bears vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from Chicago expert who's 26-12

It's a matchup of NFC teams fighting for their playoff lives when the Dallas Cowboys face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Both teams played on Thanksgiving Day, with the Cowboys losing 26-15 at home against Buffalo, while the Bears' offense came to life as they beat the Lions, 24-20. Dallas' offense tops the league in yards per game and now faces a stout Chicago defense that allows just 17.7 points. Both teams are 6-6, but the Cowboys lead the mediocre NFC East and have to maintain that edge to stay relevant in the NFL playoff picture. The Bears have won three of their last four, but are three games back in the NFC North. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under is 42.5. Before you make your Cowboys vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Bears expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218 on NFL picks against-the-spread, returning $2,335 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had his finger on the pulse of the Bears. In fact, he has hit 26 of his last 38 picks involving Chicago, and nailed the victory against Detroit. White correctly predicted the Lions' defense would struggle to stop an inconsistent Bears offense, and Mitchell Trubisky matched a season high with three touchdown passes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed Bears vs. Cowboys and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can get it at SportsLine. Now, here are the latest NFL lines and trends for Cowboys vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -3

Bears vs. Cowboys over-under: 42.5

Bears vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -150, Chicago +130

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has topped 350 passing yards in three of his last four games.

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has 21 catches over his last three games.

White knows the Cowboys are 21-8-1 against the spread in their last 30 games on grass and Dallas' offense has plenty of playmakers. Quarterback Dak Prescott leads the NFL's top passing offense at 432.8 yards per game.

White also is aware that the Bears are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game, and Dallas' defense is much stronger than Detroit's. Defensive ends Robert Quinn (9.5 sacks) and DeMarcus Lawrence (five) get pressure on the quarterback. Trubisky can be rattled and has already been sacked 26 times. Linebacker Jaylon Smith is third in the NFL with 112 tackles.

But just because Dallas looks better on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Cowboys spread on Thursday Night Football.

White also knows that the Cowboys struggle on Thursday night, going 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 tries, and Chicago's defense has plenty of talent. The Bears have intercepted eight passes, three by cornerback Kyle Fuller and two by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Linebacker Khalil Mack has 6.5 sacks and forced five fumbles, while Roquan Smith has a team-high 98 tackles.

The NFL guru also is aware that weather can be a factor in the Windy City, and the Bears are 4-0 against the spread in their last four December games. Trubisky has been up and down, but has passed for 2,196 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a reliable big-play man in wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has 71 receptions for 850 yards and five TDs. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 594 yards and five scores..

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Bears spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the expert who's 26-12 on Chicago games, and find out.