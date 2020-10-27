The NFC South will be in the spotlight when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football to get the Week 8 NFL schedule underway. The Falcons (1-6) are coming off another disheartening loss, watching as the Lions drove 75 yards in just over a minute for a 23-22 win last Sunday. The Panthers (3-4) battled into the fourth quarter in a 27-24 loss to the Saints in Week 7 and are missing star Christian McCaffrey. The running back has been out five weeks with a high ankle sprain, but has an outside shot to return on Thursday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. William Hill lists Carolina as a 2.5-point favorite in its latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, check out what SportsLine's resident Falcons expert, R.J White has to say.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Panthers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Carolina -2.5

Falcons vs. Panthers over-under: 49

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta +130, Carolina -150

ATL: WR Julio Jones has 16 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs over the past two weeks.

CAR: WRs Robby Anderson and DJ Moore have a TD reception of at least 74 yards this season.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games overall and the Panthers rank 11th in the league in passing yards per game (263.7). Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has brought veteran leadership and is completing more than 72 percent of his passes. He has big-play receivers he can rely on, including Robby Anderson (team-high 46 catches) and DJ Moore (18.3-yard average on 31 receptions).

Running back Mike Davis also is heavily involved, catching 37 passes for the Panthers, who are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games in October.

The Panthers' defense, led by linebackers Shaq Thompson (60 tackles), Tahir Whitehead (37) and rookie safety Jeremy Chinn (57), has forced 10 turnovers. Brian Burns has three of the team's six sacks and has forced three fumbles. Thompson and Whitehead each have a fumble recovery, and Chinn has an interception.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games as a road underdog, and the Falcons' offense has been racking up yardage. Quarterback Matt Ryan is running the third-best passing attack in the league, averaging 295.6 yards per game. The veteran has thrown for a league-high 2,181 yards and 12 TDs with just three interceptions. He has four receivers with at least 25 catches, including Calvin Ridley, who has a team-high 40, and Julio Jones (31 in five games).

Atlanta is 4-1 against the spread in its last five after allowing more than 350 total yards in the previous game, and a defense that has forced eight turnovers this season seeks atonement. Linebackers Foyesade Oluokun (three forced fumbles, interception) and Deion Jones (1.5 sacks, interception) are the playmakers.

