Titans at Raiders prediction: How to watch, stream, TV times, more for Week 14 game on CBS and CBS All Access

The Oakland Raiders (6-6) return home after a two-game road trip, where they lost both games and were outscored 74-12. They host the Tennessee Titans (7-5) on Sunday, who are on a three-game win streak and just took down the Indianapolis Colts to move up to second place in the AFC South.

It may seem like these two teams are trending in opposite directions, but the Raiders are a force to be reckoned with at home. They have won their last three games in Oakland, and clearly are trying to put on a show for their fans before they leave for Las Vegas. Despite their recent struggles, the Raiders will be ready to roll this Sunday in front of their home fans. Tennessee is in an interesting spot when it comes to the playoff picture. They have been winning games, but so have the other teams in front of them in the standings. The Houston Texans have won two straight and remain atop the division, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who own the second Wildcard spot, have also won two straight and just registered an upset victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders have won three straight against the Titans and lead the all-time series, 26-20. Before we get to our predictions for this Week 14 showdown, here's how and when you can watch or stream the game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (Oakland)

Last week in Indianapolis, Derrick Henry became just the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 145 or more yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games. He's recorded at least 90 yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his last three against AFC West teams. The Titans don't try to hide the fact that he's their best player, and know how to get him the ball in a variety of different ways. Henry could have a tough time against this Raiders defense, however, as they haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 10. Ryan Tannehill may have to do a little more this week on the road, but that shouldn't be a problem for the Titans. He's completed 74.6 percent of his passes, thrown six touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 142.1 over these past three games. That's the highest completion rate and passer rating in the NFL over that span. Last time he faced off against Oakland as a member of the Miami Dolphins, he passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

It could be a battle between running backs this Sunday, as the Raiders have a rising star of their own in the backfield. Josh Jacobs rushed for 104 yards last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked his fifth 100-yard game this season. He has been somewhat active in the passing game as well, and he has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in four out of the past five games. He leads all rookies in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage. During the Raiders' three-game homestand in November, Derek Carr accounted for five total touchdowns and just one interception. Last time he faced off against the Titans, he passed for 262 yards, two touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 114.3. The key for the Raiders in this matchup is to establish a lead early and then not let the Titans mount a comeback. Tennessee has trailed by double digits in two out of its last three wins, but the Titans have become masters when it comes to late-game heroics. If the Raiders get up during the early stages of this one, they can't let up.

SportsLine currently lists the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite, which I think is fair. While the Raiders are hard to beat at home, I think I'm going to have to go with the red-hot Titans in a close battle.

The pick: Titans 24-17 over Raiders

