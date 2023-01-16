Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done it all, he's beaten the game of football. He has the most passing attempts, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and wins in both the regular and postseason. At 45 years old and in his 23rd NFL season, Brady is only stat-padding at this point with his legacy secured. Yet, he has a chance to make even more history Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Super Wild Card Weekend showdown.

Since the Cowboys are currently listed as three-point road road favorites, Brady will start the first game of his career as a home underdog in the playoffs. He's made a career from defying the odds after being a sixth round draft pick since Brady is 7-3 as a playoff underdog, tied with former New York Giants quarterback and Super Bowl foe Eli Manning for the most playoff upset wins by a quarterback in the Super Bowl Era. Should Brady's Buccaneers emerge victorious on Monday, he will have sole possession of the most playoff wins as an underdog since 1966.

Most wins as playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era

Starting quarterbacks Since 1966



Wins Eli Manning 7 Tom Brady 7* Joe Flacco 6 Jim Plunkett 5

* Three-point home underdog vs Cowboys

Brady has won his last four playoff games as an underdog, a streak that began with a 37-31 overtime win at the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, and he is 3-0 as an underdog since joining the Buccaneers with wins in the following games: 2020 Divisional Round at the New Orleans Saints, 2020 NFC Championship Game at the Green Bay Packers, and Super Bowl LV vs the Kansas City Chiefs to end the 2020 season. Although this will be Brady's second time with the Buccaneers as an underdog in Raymond James Stadium, the Super Bowl is always considered a neutral-site matchup, thus making Monday his first true home game as a playoff underdog.

Another element in Brady's favor is his historic success against the Silver and Blue. He's 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys in his career, his most wins without a loss against any team, which also gives him the best record by any quarterback against "America's Team" all-time.

Best record vs. Cowboys

QBs all-time including playoffs, minimum 5 games