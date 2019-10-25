Tom Brady offers No. 12 jersey number to new teammate who politely declines
It's safe to say that new Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu was caught off guard by Brady's offer
Mohamed Sanu assumed he would no longer wear No. 12 after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the New England Patriots earlier this week. He didn't, however, expect the greatest player to ever wear No. 12 offer him the opportunity to continue wearing his old number. Tom Brady, the Patriots' six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, apparently did offer the number to Sanu, who politely declined.
"He DM'd me when I first got traded, said welcome and everything like that, how he was excited," Sanu told reporters on Friday, via 98.5 The Sports Hub. "And then, he said if I wanted 12, I can get it. I was like, 'Nah, you got that. I'll change to 14.'"
Did Sanu offer Brady anything in hopes of having the chance to keep his old number?
"No," Sanu said with a smile. "I'll just go out there and do my job and let him be great."
Sanu has made a quick impression with his new team. On Friday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick indicated to reporters that the veteran receiver is on track to play in Sunday night's home game against the Cleveland Browns. Sanu, an eight-year veteran who broke into the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, will look to help bolster a New England offense that had to place fellow receiver Josh Gordon on the injured reserve list earlier this week.
"Smart kid. Picks things up well," Belichick said of Sanu, via USA Today. "We'll see what we can do here. Sometimes, as it accumulates — early downs, third down, red area, situational stuff — we'll see what the load looks like. He's made good progress both days. Works hard. Good kid. He's really in tune and trying very hard to pick up things quickly, and get on the same page with everybody else. Obviously, there's a long way to go. A lot of work to do. But he's working hard at it. You appreciate that."
Brady, who is off to another strong start in his 20th NFL season, likes what he's seen from Sanu thus far. Sanu, a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, has 377 career receptions for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per reception. He's caught over 65 passes and 650 receiving yards while scoring at least four touchdowns in four different seasons.
"He brings a lot of juice, so it's good to have," Brady of Sanu. "It's good to see someone that's competitive. If you watch him play, he plays with an attitude. He's got a little chip on his shoulder, too, so I think we can relate to each other. And he can relate to a guy like Julian [Edelman], because he was often overlooked in his career, and I think he plays that way."
Sanu, who was a member of the 2016 Falcons team that fell in dramatic fashion to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, will look to contribute to an offense that is currently first in the NFL in scoring and fifth in passing. The 7-0 Patriots have also been anchored by a dominant defense that has allowed just 48 points heading into Sunday night's game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Injuries: Mahomes among key Chiefs out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Jerry Jones: Bennett will be a great fit
The Cowboys acquired the 33-year-old pass rusher from the Patriots on Thursday
-
Broncos at Colts: How to watch and more
The Colts are looking to stay ahead of the field in a competitive AFC South division
-
Week 8 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 8 of the NFL season
-
Jets, Osemele in feud over surgery
The Jets' lineman is feuding with his team over his nagging injury
-
Redskins at Vikings key takeaways
Dwayne Haskins saw live game action for the second time, but the Vikings defense stood strong
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season