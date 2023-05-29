The Las Vegas Raiders might want to start putting together a handy list of all the available quarterbacks out there, because there seems to be a chance that they might need to add a QB before the start of the season.

Their current starting quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo, but there's no guarantee he's going to be ready to play in 2023. When Garoppolo signed with the team in March, he technically failed his physical due to an injured left foot, but the Raiders gave him an injury waiver and signed him anyway.

As noted by PFT, the two sides added an addendum to Garoppolo's contract that allows the Raiders to cut him at NO COST if he can't pass a physical. On the other hand, if he does pass a physical, Garoppolo will still need to play in at least one game without re-injuring his foot before the rest of his $22.5 million salary for 2023 becomes guaranteed.

Garoppolo, who underwent surgery in March, originally injured the foot while playing for the 49ers in Week 15 (Dec. 4) last season and almost six months later, the injury is still lingering.

Garoppolo's injury isn't a huge issue for the Raiders right now, but if we get to late July or early August and he's still not on the field, then it becomes a problem. If the Raiders have to look into adding another QB, there aren't many options in free agency, but there is ONE GUY.

Here's a short list of QB options the Raiders could look starting with Tom Brady:

The Raiders do have three other quarterbacks on their roster right now in Brian Hoyer, Chase Garbers and rookie Aidan O'Connell, but it's highly unlikely they'd feel comfortable going into the season with one of those three guys as their starter.

The Raiders probably wouldn't start calling around for a quarterback until July and that's only if Garoppolo's foot isn't healing as fast as it should, but this will definitely be something to keep an eye on.