Top NFL football knockout and survivor pool picks for Week 17: Fade the Ravens

It's the final week of the 2018 NFL season, so kudos if you're still alive in your Survivor Pool. This is the end, and the stakes have never been higher. If you pick correctly in Week 17, you'll likely win your pool. There aren't many locks available in most NFL Survivor Pools anymore, but there are gems to be unearthed. That's especially true if you've incorporated a strategy that looks past the week right in front of you. Picking the right team at the right time is key -- lasting deep into the season isn't about just selecting the biggest favorite. So before making your NFL Week 17 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. The national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls has his finger on the pulse of the league, and he's developed a reputation as a Survivor Pool master.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight-up. The past two seasons, he hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com.

Tierney is an amazing 150-88 picking every NFL game straight-up in 2018, including a 12-4 effort in Week 16. Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 17 NFL Survivor Pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season.

This week, we can tell you he's not going with the Ravens, six-point home favorites against the Browns.

Baltimore (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. The Ravens come in hot, going 5-1 since Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback. That includes a dominant 22-10 win at the Chargers last Saturday.

But the upstart Browns have also won five of six. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has 13 touchdowns against only one interception in their past five victories. He also torched the vaunted Ravens defense for 342 yards in a 12-9 victory in overtime in Cleveland on Oct. 7.

Fellow rookie Nick Chubb has been a huge addition. In those past five wins, Chubb has rushed for 538 yards on 100 carries (5.4 average). And the Browns' defense is allowing fewer than 20 points per game the past six weeks.

There's a better team worth backing that you surely have available -- and you'll be shocked to see who it is. He's sharing his season-ending play only over at SportsLine.

So which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 17 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory, all from the man who has hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks the past two seasons.