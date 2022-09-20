There are no guarantees in the NFL and last Sunday proved that. Underdogs won seven of the 13 games, including the Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals pulling off seemingly improbable victories. However, all three of those squads are still underdogs in the latest Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. While they gained respect and momentum with their upset wins on Sunday, should you trust them any more when making your Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks?

There are no double-digit favorites this week, with seven points being the largest of the Week 3 NFL spreads. That goes to the Vikings against the Lions and the Chargers versus the Jaguars. But both Detroit and Jacksonville were among those underdog winners on Sunday, which won't make selecting NFL knockout pool picks any easier. Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, we can tell you the model is shying away from the New York Giants (2-0), even though they are home favorites over the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday Night Football. While the Giants are winning in over 50% of simulations, the model is saving New York for another week. Dallas has beaten New York in nine of the last 10 meetings, including double-digit wins in both matchups last season.

Quarterback Cooper Rush has won both of his career starts with Dallas and has a healthy 4:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Meanwhile, Giants' QB Daniel Jones has three passing TDs versus seven turnovers in his career versus Dallas. Saquon Barkley has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry over his last three games against Dallas, and the Cowboys bring a top-10 defense in scoring and yards into Monday's matchup. With the recent one-sided nature of this rivalry and the Giants' key players struggling historically against the Cowboys, the model is steering clear of the New York Giants in Week 3. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

