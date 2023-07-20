The Madden 23 rankings are coming in and the best of the best get a ranking of 99. Just who is in the 99 club this year?

Their latest addition came on Thursday, when they added Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to the 99 squad. Kelce makes history with this status, as he now has the most 99 rankings of any tight end. This is his fourth time getting the highest number.

It is no surprise Kelce is among the elite. He is coming off his second Super Bowl win, where he had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' most reliable pass-catchers, Kelce had 110 catches on 152 targets, with 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting in all 17 regular season games.

He is a four-time, first-team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler and holds numerous NFL records, including the most seasons, and consecutive seasons, with 1,000-plus receiving yards by a tight end with 7 and receiving yards in a season by a tight end, coming in at 1,416 yards. The 33-year-old has over 10,000 receiving yards in his career, all with the Chiefs.

The tight end with the second-highest overall rating is San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle at 96, followed by Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews at 95, Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson at 90 and Eagles' Dallas Goedert rounding out the top 5.

EA Sports has already announced that Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys' guard Zack Martin are all in the exclusive group.

Donald holds the record for most 99 club honors of all time, surpassing Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, with his seventh in a row. This marks Jefferson's first time receiving the ranking.

Madden is releasing the scores starting on July 17 and going through July 23, focusing on different position groups each day.