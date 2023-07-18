Aaron Donald has already established himself as one of the best players in NFL history, and he will eventually end his career with a laundry list of accolades. On Tuesday, Donald became an EA Sports Madden NFL legend when he became the first player in history to be a seven-time member of the 99 Club.

Madden unveiled its top 10 defensive line rankings for Madden 24, which releases this fall, and Donald led the way with an overall rating of 99. That was the seventh such rating for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman, which passed Peyton Manning for the EA Sports Madden record. The last time Donald held a rating lower than 99 was in Madden 17, which came out prior to the 2016 season.

In order to commemorate the historic moment, EA Sports released a video of Donald's NFL peers describing his game in as few words as possible.

Donald was the only defensive lineman with a 99 rating in Madden 24's initial rankings. Chris Jones (96), Dexter Lawrence (94), Quinnen Williams (93), and Cameron Heyward (93) rounded out the top five.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off another strong season with the Rams. He only played 11 games due to injury, but Donald totaled 5.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. The 2024 season will be the 10th of his already impressive career.