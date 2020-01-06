Twitter reacts to Saints' overtime loss to Vikings, controversial non-OPI call
Where have we seen this before...
The New Orleans Saints' season ended earlier than expected yet again thanks to quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, who came to town and took down the home team in overtime. The underdog Vikings beat the Saints, 26-20, in the Wild Card round and are moving on to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
It was a Saints playoff game, so of course it came with a little bit of controversy as well.
New Orleans had their fare share of struggles during the game, and despite an incredible performance from third string quarterback turned running back turned wide receiver turned blocker Taysom Hill, they could not get the job done in regulation.
After losing the coin toss to start OT, the Saints needed to prevent Kirk Cousins from leading the Vikings to a touchdown and failed.
Like I said before, we're talking about a Saints playoff game so in no way does the story end there. On the final play of overtime, tight end Kyle Rudolph caught the game-winning touchdown pass, but screams of offensive pass interference came from the Superdome crowd, who desperately wanted a flag.
The entire play was reviewable and so was OPI, a rule the Saints fought hard to get after the blown call in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams last season. But the referees decided not to take a second look. This ended the game and caused chaos in Who Dat Nation.
Some fans threw trash at the refs while they were walking out, some sat in disbelieve after a third year of dramatic playoff exists (see also: Minnesota Miracle) and others took to Twitter to air their grievances.
Here are some of the best tweets from sad Saints fans and other from around the league:
First, take a look at the play in question and decide for yourself.
People brought out the receipts comparing PI's of the past to the one that took place on Saturday.
I have bad news for anyone who is looking for NFL calls to be consistent.
Some compared it to a call in the later game with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, but again, consistency is not exactly a thing in this league.
The Saints needed to put themselves in a better position to win all game and it should not have come down to an OT touchdown toss, but even so, not looking at the play was surprising to many fans.
Sometimes, when your team did not play their best, going all-in on blaming the refs is the easier thing to do.
They've had a lot of practice hating the refs over the years, so it does seem like second nature.
Not everyone wants to hear the complaints.
Non-Saints fans everywhere reminded the people of New Orleans that one play does not make an entire game. But I don't think this is what they want to hear right now.
Saints fans now join Kansas City Chiefs fans as advocates for different overtime rules.
Okay, it looks like not every fan is sending hate messages to the referees.
Falcons fans everywhere are sitting back sipping tea.
It's okay Saints fans, Bills, Patriots and Eagles fans woke up feeling the exact same way.
Saints fans know this well, there's always next year.
