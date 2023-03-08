Polarizing would be an appropriate word to sum up the reaction to Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Giants. While Jones' supporters are certainly happy, the quarterback's critics, a group that includes several NFL players, are sounding off.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, based on his comments via Twitter, clearly does not think Jones is worthy of his new deal that reportedly includes $82 million guaranteed. Dolphins perennial Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill also chimed in, staying via Twitter that the Giants' slant route "gone be crazy next year" with several laugh emojis.

Giants wideout Darius Slayton responded by tweeting the score of the Giants' win over the Bears last season, while New York defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux questioned why players were worried about Jones' contract in the first place.

Quarterback salaries, which have been a hot-button topic for some time, have become arguably the NFL's most polarizing subject over the past year. It started with Deshaun Watson's record-setting contract that included $230 million guaranteed. Watson's contract has surely motivated Lamar Jackson and his current contract demands.

It appears that Jones' extension and Jackson's continued standstill with Baltimore have angered those who feel Jackson is the superior player. While it's hard to argue against that logic, it's fair to say that Jones' contract expectations were not close to what Jackson continues to pursue.

Regardless, Jones has joined the list of quarterbacks who have an average annual value of $40 million, a list that also includes Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is slated to join the group when he signs his contract extension. Burrow and the Bengals are expected to get a deal done before the start of the 2023 season.