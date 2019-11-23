Week 12 NFL expert picks and Vegas predictions: Seahawks, Jets cover

There's plenty of NFL news to dissect heading into Sunday's action. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) and running back James Conner (shoulder) will miss Pittsburgh's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which the Steelers are 6.5-point favorites. Should you still back the Steelers with your NFL predictions? The Falcons (-4), meanwhile, are coming off back-to-back victories and now face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that's lost five of its last six games. Should Matt Ryan and the Falcons be among your top NFL picks on Sunday? Can Carson Wentz and the Eagles rebound from a disappointing 17-10 loss by taking down Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks as two-point favorites, according to the latest NFL odds? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 12 NFL bets.

"The normally great Eagles offensive line could be in for some trouble this week, as Lane Johnson has been ruled out and rookie Andre Dillard, a natural left tackle, is slated to fill in," White told SportsLine. "The Seahawks are fresh off their bye, and I like that we're following a positive trend of road teams off a bye. The Eagles' defense has taken a big step forward over the last three weeks, but the offenses of the Patriots, Bears and Bills aren't on the caliber of Russell Wilson's unit, which is first in pass DVOA and fourth overall. Don't fret the schedule change either, as Seattle is 9-1 in its last 10 games at 1 p.m. ET."

White also likes the value of the Jets getting three points at home against the Raiders.

"New York's offense is back on track, with the team scoring 34 points in back-to-back games," White said. "While those performances have come against bad defenses, they're facing another one this week in the Raiders, who rank 29th in points per drive on a defense that has struggled on the road. Oakland has won three straight, but none of those wins was that convincing and all came at home."

