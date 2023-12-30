Seattle and Pittsburgh are both fighting for playoff spots in their respective conferences, making their meeting on Sunday afternoon a crucial one during the Week 17 NFL schedule. The Seahawks have won back-to-back games against the Eagles and Titans to give themselves one game of cushion in the current NFC Wild Card race. They are 4-point home favorites against Pittsburgh in the Week 17 NFL odds from SportsLine consensus. Should they be a team that you target with your Week 17 NFL parlays?

Pittsburgh snapped its three-game losing skid with a 34-11 win over Cincinnati last week, but it is one game back of Indianapolis for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Motivation is something to consider when placing Week 17 NFL parlay picks, especially with so many teams already eliminated from playoff contention. Before you make any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Chiefs (-6.5) to cover against the Bengals in a 4:25 p.m. ET start on Sunday. There is no reason for Kansas City to panic right now, as it is just one win or one Las Vegas loss away from clinching the AFC West title. The Bengals are in a much more precarious situation, as they are outside of the playoff picture with games against Kansas City and Cleveland remaining.

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning is coming off just his second road start, throwing three interceptions and taking three sacks in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh. While Kansas City's offense has been struggling, its defense has allowed 20 points or less in six of its last seven games. SportsLine's model has that trend continuing on Sunday, as the Chiefs are covering in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

