Week 17 NFL picks: Titans secure playoff spot vs. Texans and more of Jason La Canfora's best bets
See which picks make the grade for Week 17, including one big underdog who should cover easily
Week 16 is in the books, and if nothing else, we climbed one game over .500 for the season by going 2-1 last week! Hooray! Came a half-point from 3-0. Time to feast into the playoffs, but first let's dive into Week 17's best bets.
Titans -3.5 at Texans
I just can't imagine Bill O'Brien playing his starters deep into this game at all. There really is no reason to do it and you would think he'd put DeShaun Watson in bubble wrap for the playoffs. The Titans have everything to play for they are a loosey-goosey outfit that will be chucking the ball all over the place. Ryan Tannehill continues to cash in on its senators and making money for next year. The Titans were the better team when they played two weeks ago when both teams had everything on the line but the bounces didn't go their way. I like them to make a statement here.
Colts -4 at Jaguars
The Jaguars are a lost outfit right now. They've lost seven of their last eight games getting outscored 214 to 289. They haven't managed over 20 points in a game since October. They haven't shown much life on either side of the ball and have been falling behind quickly and games. The Colts want to go out on a high note they are the much more complete and well-coached team -- they don't succumb to the kind of critical errors and lack of discipline that has been hurting the Jaguars for years. I don't think this is particularly close while the Jaguars wait and see if their head coach and GM get fired next week
Skins +11 at Cowboys
Pressure tends not to bring out the best in the Cowboys over the years and once again this year. They will be tight the Skins will cut loose and Case Keenum can run around and make some plays against that Dallas defense. Dak Prescott missing practice the last two weeks with a shoulder and then not being accurate at all downfield a week ago gives me pause. Amari Cooper might already have one foot out the door and Dallas' defense is not very consistent and could get road-graded here. The Skins have been playing good teams like the Packers tight recently they have been a more disciplined Bunch under Bill Callahan and I believe this will be a close game either way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Josh Jacobs likely to sit out Week 17
The star rookie has missed two of Oakland's last three games due to a shoulder issue
-
NFL DFS picks, best lineups for Week 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 17 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 17 of the NFL season
-
LVE to make full recovery, return in '20
A scary situation is now one filled with promise
-
Week 17 Practice Squad Power Rankings
Reflecting on a successful first year of operation for the Practice Squad Power Rankings
-
Week 17 NFL picks, odds, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game