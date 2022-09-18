The New Orleans Saints will try to continue their success against quarterback Tom Brady when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Since Brady joined the Bucs in 2020, he is 0-4 against the Saints in regular season games. New Orleans (1-0) has won seven of the past eight matchups against Tampa Bay (1-0). Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL bets? The game is one of 16 on a loaded Week 2 NFL schedule. Other key NFL matchups include the Bears facing their nemesis, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Bills and Titans colliding in one of two Monday Night Football games. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 2. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cleveland Browns to win and cover against the New York Jets. One week after beating Carolina and former quarterback Baker Mayfield on a 58-yard Cade York field goal in the waning seconds of the game, the Browns (1-0) will try to go to 2-0 for the first time since 1993. Meanwhile, the Jets (0-1) are looking to rebound from an anemic 24-9 loss to Baltimore in Week 1.

Cleveland has a dangerous running game led by Nick Chubb. The fifth-year running back is coming off his 11th career game with 125 or more rushing yards. He has averaged 93.3 rushing yards per game since the start of the 2021 season, the second most in the NFL behind the Colts' Jonathan Taylor (109.6). See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an underdog that wins outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 2 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 2 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from a model on a 139-98 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.