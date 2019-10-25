Week 8 NFL best bets: Saints among favorites who roll on Sunday in Jason La Canfora's best bets

I apologize for last week, a brutal 1-3 and my first losing week. Yes, the biblical storm in D.C. probably cost us the half-point we needed with the 49ers. And after Thursday's debacle, I pinky swear that I will not do any more Thursday best bets.

We are down to 13-10-1 on the season. Time to forge ahead.

Seahawks -6.5 at Falcons

The Seahawks are a very physical team; the Falcons are not. The Falcons are not good against the run or the pass. Seattle knows this is a must-win game and they also know beleaguered Falcons coach Dan Quinn and this scheme really well. Russell Wilson's MVP credentials looks a lot better after this game. Throw in a home crowd ready to turn on the Falcons (what's left of it) and Quinn's time nearing an end, plus the Falcons, at best, starting a beat up Matt Ryan on a ginger ankle, and I smell another blowout of the Falcons here.

Kyler Murray is going to have a long day against this defense and with Drew Brees possibly coming back at a super-loud stadium unlike anything he has seen yet in the NFL. The Cardinals come in with three straight wins but have some big issues on defense, still, and that New Orleans offensive line will give them fits. Latavius Murray will find plenty of joy even if Alvin Kamara sits.

Denver has a miserable offense and just dealt its best player on that side of the ball. Two key defensive players are counting down the days until they get dealt. Joe Flacco seems like he's seen enough of that offensive line and the Colts are going to hold the ball for 35-plus minutes. Jacoby Brissett is steady as they come, and this Colts secondary is getting healthier and will turn the Broncos over.