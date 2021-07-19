The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be kicking off training camp on Saturday, but before that happens, the team is going to be making a small pitstop in Washington, D.C.

According to the Associated Press, the Buccaneers will be at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with President Joe Biden. It's been more than four years since a Super Bowl champion has visited the White House. The last time a Super Bowl winner was at the presidential mansion came in April 2017, when the Patriots visited with Donald Trump just months after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The 2017 Eagles and 2018 Patriots both ended up not visiting the White House while the 2019 Chiefs never had the option to hold a South Lawn celebration because of the pandemic.

The biggest question revolving around Tuesday's celebration is whether Tom Brady is going to show up (He doesn't have a great track record when it comes to these things).

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Monday if Brady would be attending and she couldn't confirm whether he would be there. "I don't have the list of Buccaneers attending in front of me," she said.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady IS planning to show up this year, but those plans could obviously change (Gisele's birthday is on Tuesday and it's completely possible Brady could decide to celebrate with her away from the spotlight).

Although Brady has won a total of seven Super Bowls, he hasn't been a regular visitor to the White House. Of his six previous Super Bowl wins, Brady has only attended the White House ceremony a total of three times: 2001, 2002 and 2004.

The 2018 Patriots didn't go to the White House, so Brady didn't have to make a choice that year. However, in each of his two Super Bowl wins before that, Brady decided not to attend. The NFL legend didn't show up for New England's April 2017 visit with Trump. Brady was also a no-show for the Patriots' April 2015 visit with Barack Obama that came two months after New England beat Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

The last time Brady visited the White House to celebrate a Super Bowl win came in April 2005 when he showed up for a ceremony that honored the 2004 Patriots, who had just beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Whether he shows or not, the craziest part here might be the fact that Brady has won a Super Bowl under four different presidents (George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden).