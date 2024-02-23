The Miami Dolphins' star-studded defensive backfield of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey is no more.

The Dolphins informed Howard, who had three years remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract, that they're releasing him at the start of the NFL's new league year, CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson confirms. Miami can collect $18.5 million in salary cap savings if it designates Howard as a post-June 1 release. In contrast, the Dolphins would only save $2.8 million if they cut Howard before June 1. The Sun Sentinel is reporting Miami will seek the maximum amount of cap relief with the release and list Howard as a post-June 1 cut.

Howard's 29 career interceptions since he entered the league as a second-round pick of the Dolphins (38th overall) in 2016 are the second most across the last eight seasons, trailing only Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons' 30. His best year came in 2020 when he led the league with 10 interceptions, which earned him his only First-Team All-Pro nod. Howard's four Pro Bowl selections in a Dolphins uniform are tied for the second most in franchise history by a defensive back, trailing only safety Jake Scott's five in the 1970's.

Howard is the second of two cost-cutting moves Miami made Friday. The Dolphins are also going to cut edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, which will save them between $13.7 million and $15.7 million. The two releases will save Miami over $30 million in cap room.

Howard will now immediately be one of the most sought-after free agent corners this offseason along with Jaylon Johnson, Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore and Kendall Fuller.