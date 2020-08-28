Watch Now: Reports: NHL Postpones Thursday Playoff Games ( 0:42 )

The NHL is resuming the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three games each will be played on Saturday and Sunday, which will be the first playoff action since Wednesday. On Thursday, the NHLPA made the decision to not play as players wanted to make a statement in protest of racial injustice. Games on Thursday and Friday were postponed in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in August.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Lightning will play Game 4 of their series at noon on Saturday and the Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New York Islanders in Game of their series at 7 p.m. In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks will do battle in Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday's slate will feature the Colorado Avalanche facing the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. while the Canucks and Golden Knights play at 10:30 p.m. in Game 4. In addition, the Flyers and Islanders will face off at 8 p.m.

The shifted schedule means that the potential completion of the second round could be two to three days longer if any of these series go to a Game 7. If the Avalanche-Stars series and Golden Knights-Canucks series go to seven games, those contests would be played on Sept. 4. In addition, the Flyers and Islanders would play on Sept. 5 if a Game 7 is required.

The NHL postseason will move to the Edmonton bubble upon completion of this round of the playoffs. The Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final will both be played in that hub city.