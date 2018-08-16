Opening 2018-19 NHL MVP odds: Connor McDavid is the early Hart Trophy favorite

Connor McDavid may have failed to repeat as the NHL MVP in 2017-18, the same season his Edmonton Oilers underwhelmed despite preseason Stanley Cup promise.

But that doesn't mean he isn't a favorite to take the Hart Memorial Trophy this coming season.

In fact, he is the favorite to claim the NHL's top award, according to Bovada's opening 2018-19 odds for the next winner.

Defending Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall doesn't even crack the top five of the early projections despite a 2017-18 campaign that saw him score a career-high 39 goals for the electric New Jersey Devils. Prized free agent John Tavares, who went from the New York Islanders to the Toronto Maple Leafs, comes in tied for third with 10/1 odds of taking the trophy. But McDavid beats them all atop the list two years after his 30-goal, 100-point explosion sent the Oilers to the postseason.

Here's a complete look at Bovada's odds for the top 10 most likely Hart Trophy winners for 2018-19:

Connor McDavid, Oilers: 10/3

Sidney Crosby, Penguins: 13/2

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs: 10/1

Alexander Ovechkin, Capitals: 10/1

John Tavares, Maple Leafs: 10/1

Taylor Hall, Devils: 15/1

Nikita Kucherov, Lightning: 15/1

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: 15/1

Mark Scheifele, Jets: 15/1

Anze Kopitar, Kings: 18/1

The 2018-19 NHL season is set to begin on Oct. 3.