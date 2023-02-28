COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 23 Kennesaw State at Indiana
College basketball's postseason kicks up a notch Tuesday as three leagues begin their tournaments and the ASUN gets into second round action. Those getting started are the Horizon League, Patriot League and Sun Belt before the Big South, NEC and OVC tip off Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the first automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament will be punched as conferences progressing toward crowning tournament champions and the madness of March truly begins. While the sport's power conferences won't begin their tournaments until next week, the mid-major tournament games this week are already providing some postseason thrills.T

The ASUN got things started with a bang Monday night as Bellarmine knocked off North Florida on a last-second shot. Now, the No. 8 seed Knights will try and keep things going against No. 2 seed Liberty as a major underdog in one of four ASUN quarterfinal games.

In the Horizon League, one of the top highlights Tuesday will be No. 8 seed Detroit taking on No. 9 seed Purdue-Fort Wayne as Detroit star Antoine Davis takes aim at Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. Davis needs just 64 points to break Maravich's record, meaning Detroit will likely need to win at least one game in the Horizon League Tournament for Davis to have a chance. .  

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2023 Champion 
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN)
ACC Greensboro, N.C.March 7-11 (ESPN)
America East Campus sites March 4, 7 & 11 (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, NYMarch 7-9, 11-12 (CBSSN)
ASUN Campus sites Feb. 27-28, March 2,5 (ESPN2)
Big East New York March 8-11 (Fox)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 4-8 (ESPN2)
Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 1, 3-5 (ESPN2)
Big Ten ChicagoMarch 8-12 (CBS)
Big 12 Kansas City March 8-11 (ESPN)
Big West Henderson, Nev. March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
Colonial Washington D.C. March 3-7 (CBSSN)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-11 (CBSSN)
Horizon League Indianapolis Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7 (ESPN)
Ivy League Princeton, N.J.March 11-12 (ESPN2)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 7-11 (ESPNU)
MAC Cleveland March 9-11 (ESPN2)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 8-11 (ESPN2)
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 2-5 (CBSSN)
Mountain West Las Vegas March 8-11 (CBS)
Northeast Campus sites March 1, 4 & 7 (ESPN2)
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 1-4 (ESPN2)
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 8-11 (ESPN)
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 28, March 2,5 & 8 (CBSSN)
SEC NashvilleMarch 8-12 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 3-6 (ESPN)
Southland Lake Charles, La.March 5-8 (ESPN2)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-7 (ESPN2)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla.Feb. 28, March 2, 4 & 6 (ESPN2)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 8-11 (ESPNU)
WAC Las Vegas March 7, 9-11 (ESPN2)
West Coast Las Vegas March 2-4 & 6-7 (ESPN)