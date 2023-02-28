College basketball's postseason kicks up a notch Tuesday as three leagues begin their tournaments and the ASUN gets into second round action. Those getting started are the Horizon League, Patriot League and Sun Belt before the Big South, NEC and OVC tip off Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the first automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament will be punched as conferences progressing toward crowning tournament champions and the madness of March truly begins. While the sport's power conferences won't begin their tournaments until next week, the mid-major tournament games this week are already providing some postseason thrills.

The ASUN got things started with a bang Monday night as Bellarmine knocked off North Florida on a last-second shot. Now, the No. 8 seed Knights will try and keep things going against No. 2 seed Liberty as a major underdog in one of four ASUN quarterfinal games.

In the Horizon League, one of the top highlights Tuesday will be No. 8 seed Detroit taking on No. 9 seed Purdue-Fort Wayne as Detroit star Antoine Davis takes aim at Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. Davis needs just 64 points to break Maravich's record, meaning Detroit will likely need to win at least one game in the Horizon League Tournament for Davis to have a chance. .

