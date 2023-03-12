Edey's 30 helps No. 5 Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten
CHICAGO (AP) Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue hung on to beat Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game Sunday.
The Boilermakers (29-5) led by as much as 17 in the second half, only to have the lead shrink to one in the closing seconds. They came away with their second title to go with one in 2009. Not long after, Purdue was named a No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
Penn State (22-13) made things interesting in the final minute. Purdue led 66-60 when Myles Dread nailed a 3 with 16 seconds remaining. Evan Mahaffey then stole Brandon Newman’s inbound pass and fed Camren Wynter for a layup that made it a one-point game with six seconds remaining.
Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer then made a free throw before missing the second. Penn State’s Andrew Funk got the rebound, but after a timeout, Wynter got called for traveling just before the final buzzer.
Edey, the Big Ten Player of the Year, shook off the constant double teams and delivered another big performance for Purdue's fifth straight win. The 7-foot-4 center made 12 of 17 shots.
David Jenkins Jr. scored 11 for the Boilermakers, who beat the Nittany Lions for the 16th time in the past 17 games.
Penn State had won eight of nine to put itself in position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years. The Nittany Lions were the third double-digit seed to reach the Big Ten final and first since Illinois in 2008.
Seth Lundy led Penn State with 19 points and Wynter scored 14. But the Nittany Lions - one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country - made just 7 of 23 from beyond the arc.
Purdue went on a 9-0 run early in the second half to break open a 43-38 game.
Edey and Caleb Furst got it started with layups, and Trey Kaufman-Renn finished it with a three-point play that stretched the lead to 52-38 with 10:10 remaining.
The lead hit 17 when Mason Gillis nailed a 3 and Edey scored on a hook, making it 60-43 with 6:18 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: The Nittany Lions had no answers for Edey and came up short on a day when the shots weren't falling. But they could be a tough team to beat in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue: The Boilermakers have some momentum on their side after going 4-4 over the final eight regular-season games.
UP NEXT
Penn State: The Nittany Lions are headed to the NCAA for the first time since 2011, when they lost to Temple in the second round. Penn State was in position to make it in 2020, but the tournament got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purdue: Is the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Kebba Njie vs. Zach Edey (Boilermakers gains possession)
|19:46
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|19:44
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|19:17
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point pullup jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|2-0
|18:50
|Brandon Newman misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:48
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|18:39
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-0
|18:22
|Kebba Njie personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|18:18
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|4-2
|17:52
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|17:35
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:33
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|16:56
|+2
|Brandon Newman makes two point jump shot (Zach Edey assists)
|4-4
|16:42
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|16:34
|Braden Smith misses two point layup
|16:32
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|16:32
|Camren Wynter personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|16:30
|Fletcher Loyer offensive foul
|16:30
|Fletcher Loyer turnover (offensive foul)
|16:05
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|16:03
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|15:47
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|15:45
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|15:37
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|15:19
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|Boilermakers offensive rebound
|15:17
|Michael Henn personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|15:15
|TV timeout
|15:05
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|4-6
|14:43
|Kanye Clary misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|14:41
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|14:29
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|4-9
|14:16
|Jalen Pickett turnover (bad pass)
|13:48
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:46
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|13:36
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point reverse layup (Jalen Pickett assists)
|6-9
|13:15
|Caleb Furst misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|13:03
|Seth Lundy turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Morton steals)
|12:52
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Braden Smith assists)
|6-11
|12:32
|Seth Lundy misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|12:13
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Braden Smith assists)
|6-13
|11:43
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|11:22
|Caleb Furst misses two point layup
|11:20
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|11:01
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|10:59
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|10:38
|David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)
|10:38
|TV timeout
|10:16
|Kanye Clary misses two point driving layup
|10:14
|Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|9:54
|Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|9:45
|+2
|Mason Gillis makes two point reverse layup
|6-15
|9:39
|Brandon Newman personal foul
|9:32
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-15
|9:13
|+2
|David Jenkins Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|8-17
|8:53
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Kanye Clary assists)
|11-17
|8:31
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Myles Dread defensive rebound
|8:18
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|14-17
|7:57
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Trey Kaufman-Renn assists)
|14-20
|7:31
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|7:15
|+2
|Mason Gillis makes two point floating jump shot
|14-22
|6:56
|Kanye Clary misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|6:25
|+3
|Fletcher Loyer makes three point pullup jump shot
|14-25
|5:52
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point driving layup
|16-25
|5:36
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|5:27
|Jalen Pickett turnover (lost ball) (Fletcher Loyer steals)
|5:27
|TV timeout
|5:18
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|4:54
|Ethan Morton shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|4:54
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|17-25
|4:54
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|18-25
|4:54
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|19-25
|4:42
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|4:40
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|4:37
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|19-27
|4:23
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point dunk (Seth Lundy assists)
|21-27
|4:03
|Seth Lundy blocks Braden Smith's two point layup
|4:02
|Boilermakers offensive rebound
|3:57
|Jalen Pickett shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|3:57
|TV timeout
|3:57
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:57
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-28
|3:35
|Camren Wynter turnover (bad pass) (Braden Smith steals)
|3:24
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|2:58
|Seth Lundy misses two point layup
|2:57
|Kebba Njie offensive rebound
|2:57
|Zach Edey personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|2:38
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|23-28
|2:17
|Myles Dread personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|2:14
|Seth Lundy personal foul (Mason Gillis draws the foul)
|2:04
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|23-30
|1:35
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point driving layup
|25-30
|1:19
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|25-33
|0:59
|Kanye Clary turnover (lost ball)
|0:47
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|0:40
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|25-35
|0:22
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|27-35
|0:09
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|0:03
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|19:16
|Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)
|19:03
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|18:51
|+3
|Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|27-38
|18:31
|Mason Gillis shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|18:31
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-38
|18:31
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-38
|18:12
|Braden Smith misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|17:59
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup (Braden Smith assists)
|29-40
|17:43
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point pullup jump shot
|31-40
|17:24
|Kebba Njie personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|17:19
|Jalen Pickett blocks Mason Gillis's three point jump shot
|17:17
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|17:11
|Brandon Newman shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|17:11
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-40
|17:11
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-40
|16:47
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|16:45
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|16:37
|Jalen Pickett misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|Seth Lundy offensive rebound
|16:29
|+3
|Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|36-40
|16:07
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|36-42
|16:07
|Jalen Pickett shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|16:07
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-43
|15:54
|Camren Wynter misses two point stepback jump shot
|15:52
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|15:40
|Caleb Furst misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|15:28
|+2
|Seth Lundy makes two point jump shot
|38-43
|15:03
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Myles Dread misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|14:17
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|14:15
|Myles Dread personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|14:03
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Caleb Furst assists)
|38-45
|13:44
|Kebba Njie turnover (bad pass) (Braden Smith steals)
|13:35
|+2
|Caleb Furst makes two point layup
|38-47
|13:14
|Jalen Pickett misses two point reverse layup
|13:12
|Boilermakers defensive rebound
|12:56
|Caleb Furst misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|12:53
|Camren Wynter personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|12:34
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|12:26
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|12:24
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|12:15
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|12:15
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-48
|12:15
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|11:56
|Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|11:33
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|Boilermakers offensive rebound
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:14
|Fletcher Loyer misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|11:11
|Mason Gillis personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|10:43
|Jalen Pickett misses two point jump shot
|10:41
|Trey Kaufman-Renn defensive rebound
|10:17
|Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes two point layup (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|38-51
|10:09
|Michael Henn shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|10:09
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-52
|9:57
|Kanye Clary misses two point driving layup
|9:55
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|9:55
|Trey Kaufman-Renn personal foul (Evan Mahaffey draws the foul)
|9:46
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|41-52
|9:29
|Evan Mahaffey shooting foul (Trey Kaufman-Renn draws the foul)
|9:29
|+1
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-53
|9:29
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:29
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|9:16
|Kanye Clary misses two point driving layup
|9:14
|Braden Smith defensive rebound
|9:09
|Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|9:03
|Kanye Clary turnover (bad pass) (Trey Kaufman-Renn steals)
|8:40
|Camren Wynter personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
|8:40
|+1
|Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-54
|8:40
|+1
|Brandon Newman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-55
|8:21
|Seth Lundy offensive foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|8:21
|Seth Lundy turnover (offensive foul)
|7:58
|Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Pickett steals)
|7:55
|Brandon Newman personal foul
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:44
|+2
|Andrew Funk makes two point driving layup (Myles Dread assists)
|43-55
|7:14
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|7:00
|+3
|Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|43-58
|6:39
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|43-60
|6:18
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|6:18
|TV timeout
|6:01
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Myles Dread assists)
|46-60
|5:47
|Seth Lundy personal foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|5:46
|Ethan Morton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:46
|Ethan Morton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:46
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|5:29
|Seth Lundy misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|5:19
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|5:15
|Braden Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|5:03
|+2
|Jalen Pickett makes two point driving layup
|48-60
|5:03
|Fletcher Loyer shooting foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|5:03
|+1
|Jalen Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-60
|4:40
|Braden Smith misses two point jump shot
|4:38
|Jalen Pickett defensive rebound
|4:32
|Jalen Pickett misses two point layup
|4:30
|Jalen Pickett offensive rebound
|4:29
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Nittany Lions offensive rebound
|4:27
|Braden Smith personal foul (Andrew Funk draws the foul)
|4:27
|+1
|Andrew Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-60
|4:27
|+1
|Andrew Funk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-60
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:57
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|3:55
|Seth Lundy personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|3:55
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-61
|3:55
|+1
|Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-62
|3:44
|Mason Gillis shooting foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|3:44
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-62
|3:44
|+1
|Seth Lundy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-62
|3:44
|Jump ball. Jalen Pickett vs. Mason Gillis (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|3:44
|Mason Gillis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Pickett steals)
|3:28
|+3
|Seth Lundy makes three point jump shot (Camren Wynter assists)
|56-62
|2:56
|Braden Smith misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:53
|Seth Lundy defensive rebound
|2:53
|Brandon Newman personal foul (Seth Lundy draws the foul)
|2:53
|Seth Lundy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:53
|Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|2:47
|Seth Lundy personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|2:47
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-63
|2:47
|+1
|Braden Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-64
|2:39
|+2
|Evan Mahaffey makes two point dunk (Andrew Funk assists)
|58-64
|2:09
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Trey Kaufman-Renn offensive rebound
|2:02
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses two point layup
|2:00
|Brandon Newman offensive rebound
|1:59
|Brandon Newman misses two point layup
|1:58
|Evan Mahaffey defensive rebound
|1:55
|Trey Kaufman-Renn shooting foul (Jalen Pickett draws the foul)
|1:55
|+1
|Jalen Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-64
|1:55
|+1
|Jalen Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-64
|1:27
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|60-66
|1:19
|Andrew Funk misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|Fletcher Loyer defensive rebound
|1:14
|Evan Mahaffey personal foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|1:14
|Fletcher Loyer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:14
|Fletcher Loyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:14
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|1:04
|Kanye Clary turnover (traveling)
|0:39
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|0:37
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|0:25
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|0:15
|+3
|Myles Dread makes three point jump shot (Jalen Pickett assists)
|63-66
|0:13
|Brandon Newman turnover (lost ball) (Evan Mahaffey steals)
|0:11
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup (Evan Mahaffey assists)
|65-66
|0:06
|Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|0:06
|Kanye Clary personal foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|0:06
|+1
|Fletcher Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-67
|0:06
|Fletcher Loyer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:06
|Andrew Funk defensive rebound
|0:03
|Nittany Lions 60 second timeout
|0:03
|Boilermakers 60 second timeout
|0:01
|Camren Wynter turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|67
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|6-28 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-15 (93.3%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Penn State 22-13
|72.5 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|1 Purdue 29-5
|73.3 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|43.1
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|93.3
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lundy
|19
|8
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|6/7
|5
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Wynter
|14
|4
|4
|5/7
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Pickett
|11
|6
|4
|4/13
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|38
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|A. Funk
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Njie
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dread
|9
|1
|2
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Mahaffey
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Henn
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Clary
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jagiasi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|14
|22/51
|7/23
|14/15
|20
|200
|4
|2
|10
|3
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Furst
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Morton
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Waddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Heide
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Berg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|36
|17
|24/62
|6/28
|13/20
|14
|200
|5
|0
|7
|12
|24