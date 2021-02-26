How about those Spartans? Michigan State has put together back-to-back wins over top five teams and is now in serious contention for a spot in the bracket. The Spartans are actually in Friday's bracket, but their schedule makes them far from secure.

Colorado also picked up a big win over USC, giving the Buffaloes a season sweep of the Trojans and a greater sense of comfort in the bracket.

It was not a good day for Minnesota though. The Gophers lost their fourth straight at home to Northwestern for their worst loss of the season. Minnesota is now 13-11 overall and in deep trouble if it can't get things turned around in a hurry.

In the Mountain West, San Diego State needed overtime to beat Boise State, giving the Aztecs a leg up in the conference race. The rematch is on Saturday.

Finally, Western Kentucky was not able to take advantage of a potential big win at Houston. The Cougars dominated the second half and beat the Hilltoppers 81-57. WKU is still in the bracket, but because of what would have to happen for them to be an at-large candidate, the Hilltoppers likely will have to win the Conference USA tournament.

There are a handful of games Friday, all involving teams from outside the power conferences. Conference races are in play, but for two teams, it's win or pin all their hopes on their conference tournaments. All times Eastern