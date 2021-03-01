There were not many games played Sunday, but a couple of the results ended up having a big impact on the projected NCAA Tournament bracket.

Starting at the top, Iowa defeated Ohio State 73-57 in Columbus, Ohio, to knock the Buckeyes off of the top line of the bracket. Illinois moved up to a No. 1 seed and the No. 4 team overall, while Ohio State dropped down to the fifth team overall and a No. 2 seed.

The Hawkeyes' victory, combined with Villanova's loss at Butler, means that Iowa is now a No. 2 seed as well. The Wildcats dropped down to a No. 3 seed.

Bracketology top seeds

Villanova is one of those teams that is somewhat disadvantaged by a schedule shortened by the pandemic. The Wildcats have only played 19 games, which is the result of nearly a month off in late December and early January.

Playing significantly fewer games than the teams they are competing with, along with it being a down year in the Big East, makes it difficult for the Wildcats to compete with the teams directly ahead of them. Their margin for error is smaller, so losing to a team like Butler has greater impact.